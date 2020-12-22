First COVID-19 vaccines administered in Montrose County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The first COVID-19 vaccines in Montrose County were administered at Montrose Memorial Hospital (MMH) on Tuesday, as the new Moderna vaccine has made its way into local hospitals.

The first recipients of the vaccine according to Montrose County were Dr. Alexis Garza, MMH Co-Emergency Medical Director, and Veronica Ramirez, MMH Environmental Services Technician.

“I feel honored to be a part of a hospital system and a county that works so well together to implement this process,” said Dr. Garza. “I am proud to sit here with Veronica because together—doctors, nurses, hospital staff—we have been working to keep our patients and our families healthy through the pandemic. I will admit that I had my doubts initially when the vaccine was announced, but after research and discussion with colleagues, I feel 100 percent confident in the COVID-19 vaccination. As a healthcare worker, we dedicate our lives to helping others, but today took a vaccine for personal reasons: I took it to protect my family and my parents because they are not replaceable. I took it to get my community one step closer to ‘normal’ again.”

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.