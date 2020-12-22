Former local football player gets first start in SEC Conference

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Kole Taylor is the former tight end for Central High who put up over 1,084 yards receiving in his high school career. Taylor has gone on to play for one of the top programs in the SEC.

In the summer of 2019, Taylor was deciding between three schools to continue his football career. A few months later, he signed to become the fourth-string tight end for LSU. The first three tight ends weren’t able to play throughout the season and in his favor, Taylor got his first start against 6th ranked Florida. With two minutes left in the game, tied at 34, Taylor gets the catch but Florida’s Marco Wilson gets ahold of Taylor’s cleat in the tackle and throws it 20 yards. It resulted in an unsportsmanlike penalty which resulted in more drives for LSU and Cade York kicked the game-winning 57-yard field goal, and LSU got the upset win. And though some have given Taylor a lot of credit for winning that game, Taylor remains humble and says it was a team effort.

“I was kind of expecting the ball before the play, I was going to hurdle the guy, then I saw a second guy coming in so I didn’t go as high. I didn’t know my shoe was off until I stood up and put my foot on the ground. You can say it was the one play but there were 90 other plays that everyone played on offense. It was just a great feeling and great team win overall,” says Taylor.

Before making his collegiate decision, his other two choices were Penn state and CU Boulder. We asked him if he felt if he made the right choice. His answer was a reminder to have hope that everything will work out the way it’s supposed to. Part of Taylor enjoying his time in Louisiana is thanks to the support he has back home in Grand Junction.

“Just remember that everything happens for a reason and everything will fall into place. If you just trust the process trust your faith and everything will fall into place. I love the support from Grand Junction. I didn’t know how many people were truly watching me. Someone I didn’t know was like I saw you playing, I didn’t know. It’s really cool to get support from your home town.”

In his two starts for the Tigers, Taylor has 36 yards on six receptions and looks forward to some more play time next year.

