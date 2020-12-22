Local scholarship fund aims to help children with extracurricular activities

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) -

Scholarships are often thought of on the collegiate level, but one local family created one near and dear to their hearts for kids K-12.

It’s called the Bloom Where you are Planted Fund and it’s in honor of Karl Bloom, a man who dedicated his time to his kids’ extracurricular activities before he passed away in February.

The fund was made to encourage kids to participate in activities like sports, scouting, church camps, and anything else that they may be interested in.

The Bloom family says times are particularly hard right now for some local families and want to give back to those who can’t afford to participate, “as a family we’re just very blessed and we’re very excited to be able to do this and honor Karl’s memory and giving back to the community because it really proves, you don’t have to have a lot to give even a little,” says Theresa Bloom, Co-Founder, Bloom Where you are Planted Fund.

They have three rounds of grants a year and say during their last round they were only able to fund 32 out of the 72 that applied.

So far, they’ve given away almost $6,000 in total and are still accepting donations.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.