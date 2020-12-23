Advertisement

Grand Junction man arrested on sexual exploitation chargers

Dana H Head, 60
Dana H Head, 60(Credit: Mesa County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 12:15 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - A Grand Junction man is now behind bars after being arrested for several charges relating to alleged sexual exploitation incidents that occurred between Oct. 13 and Nov. 11 of this year.

Mesa County Sheriff’s Office investigators took Dana H Head, 60, into custody Tuesday after a warrant was obtained for his arrest.

Head is facing the following charges:

  • Sexual Exploitation of a Child - Creating Sexually Exploitative Material (Class 3 Felony)
  • Sexual Exploitation of a Child - Distributing Sexually Exploitative Material (Class 3 Felony)
  • Sexual Exploitation of a Child - Possession of Sexually Exploitative Material More than Twenty Images (Class 4 Felony)
  • Sexual Assault on a Child (Class 4 Felony)

This remains an active investigation according to the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
Gary Harding, 73
Clifton man arrested on sexual assault charges involving two separate juveniles
Investigation underway after shooting in Shavano Valley
Delays expected on I-70 in Idaho Springs on Tuesday
Here’s what the COVID relief package — part of a $2.3 trillion spending bill — could mean for...
What the new COVID relief package means for your money

Latest News

Community Hospital Foundation receives $1 million donation, largest single donation in their 30 years
Moderna vaccine administered to Community Hospital staff
Moderna vaccine administered to Community Hospital staff
Colorado holiday travel decline in 2020
Colorado holiday travel decline in 2020
Credit: Montrose County
First COVID-19 vaccines administered in Montrose County