Main Street business thriving throughout Christmas season

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The season of giving has helped out one local business more than ever before.

Unique Expressions is a gift shop located in Main Street Station. They specialize in art and children’s goods. The store has never been busier in the two decades it has been open.

“This has been the busiest Christmas in the 20 years I’ve owned my store,” says Karen Hildebrandt, owner of Unique Expressions. “We’ve had wonderful customers –– I really think that people are eager to support small businesses.”

Many local businesses have struggled throughout the year due to COVID-19 restrictions. Unique Expressions, along with other shops downtown, has been doing much better throughout the holiday season.

The store carries art from all over the United States and South America. They also pride themselves on a large children’s section, which is part of what makes them so popular around Christmas time. The owners believe that many similar stores are thriving this month as people try to support small businesses at the end of a challenging year.

