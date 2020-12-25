Advertisement

Kiln Coffee Bar rewards customers with free Christmas Eve coffee

The coffee shop holds this promotion every year on Christmas Eve
The coffee shop holds this promotion every year on Christmas Eve(KKCO/KJCT)
By Simon Lehrer
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 5:48 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - With Christmas Eve comes free coffee! Kiln Coffee Bar on Main Street gives away a complementary drip coffee evey year on Christmas Eve. The owners hold this promotion right before Christmas as a way to bring the community together, and to raise awareness about their shop.

Kiln Coffee is a family-owned shop located at 326 Main Street. Multiple generations of baristas were on hand to serve the free coffee to anyone who stopped by.

“On Christmas Eve, it brings a lot of people in because they’re looking for things to do with family,” says David Foster, co-owner of Kiln Coffee Bar. “It’s just a fun way to get people out and do something together.

The store invited Lulu Crepes to take part in this year’s promotion, as the two businesses partner every Thursday and Friday throughout the year.

The owners even dressed up for the occasion, with everyone working at the store wearing matching Christmas pajamas. That is a part of their giveaway every year, as well.

