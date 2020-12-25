Advertisement

Motorcycle group delivers toys and food to families in need

Christmas gifts
Christmas gifts(kkco/kjct)
By Stacy Rasmussen
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 9:01 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -A group of motorcyclists gathered over the weekend to bless eight families this Christmas.

Randy Gallegos, the creator of the event said, ”last year I had a pretty rough year of no gifts, no nothing, no money, so this year I was pretty fortunate. I decided to help families out in the same situation.”

He got a group together and asked people to donate money. They raised over $1,000, and they went shopping and bought toys, food, and gifts for families in need.

On Saturday, December 19th, the group got on their motorcycles and did a parade and delivered all of the goods to the families in need.

The recipients were extremely grateful. Katy Jasper said , “my kids weren’t going to have a huge Christmas, or hardly a Christmas at all. For her to tell me that they were going to do a Christmas dinner for us and get them a couple presents and some clothes, broke my heart because most people don’t do those things these days.”

They found the families in need through Facebook and word of mouth. All of the families lived in Mesa County.

They even let one of the young boys who was receiving the presents ride on the motorcycle with them.

This group of people blessed the community and truly brought holiday cheer to people who were struggling during a very challenging year.

