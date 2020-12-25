Volunteers help Hilltop provide Christmas meals to homebound seniors

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - For many people across the valley, it’s the season of giving. For hundreds of people on Christmas Eve, that meant volunteering to help those who need it most.

The Commons of Hilltop is a senior assisted living facility in Grand Junction. Every year on Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve, they take over for Meals on Wheels in delivering food to homebound seniors. More than 200 people volunteered on Thursday, helping provide meals to seniors all over the valley.

Most volunteers delivered multiple meals across Mesa County. Hilltop realized that there was greater need this year than ever before, and they decided to double the number of meals from preivious years. That meant more volunteers, more time and money spent, and more seniors having a well-prepared Christmas meal to cap off this difficult year.

“We’ve doubled the amount of meals we’re preparing from 350 to 700,” said Paige Cadman, Hilltop’s special event coordinator. “There’s over 200 volunteers helping me out today delivering across the Grand Valley.”

Hundreds of volunteer drivers waited in a line to receive the meals, which were then given to seniors in a contactless delivery. it’s the seventh year of hilltop’s partnership with Meals on Wheels, and the first time they’ve been able to help this many people throughout the community in one day.

“Because we have so many people who volunteered we’re doing about two to three meals per person, and of course it’s all contactless,” explained Brandon Binggeli, a volunteer driver. “We’ll do a contactless pick up, and then go to the house we’re delivering to and drop it off there.”

Meals were delivered throughout Thursday afternoon, with drivers finishing their routes around 5 p.m. The dinners included turkey with traditional sides like mashed potatoes and vegetables, with a special apple pie dessert.

Hundreds of community members went above and beyond to ensure that everyone has a happy, healthy, and hearty Christmas.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.