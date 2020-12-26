Rare open restaurant thrives on Christmas Day

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Most shops and restaurants across the valley are closed on Christmas Day. However, for the few that do remain open, Christmas is actually one of the busiest days each year.

Main Street and Downtown Grand Junction come to a complete stop on Christmas, and the vast majority of restaurants are closed for the holiday. Those who do choose to eat out only have a few options.

Grand International Buffet offers a special Christmas menu, and usually sees a great number of customers on December 25th than other days throughout the year. Their one-day menu includes turkey, ham, and other items which aren’t usually served at the restaurant. Some Chinese restaurants in particular tend to thrive on Christmas, when they often receive more business than the rest of the year.

“Normally it’s pretty busy on Christmas Day” says Jake Zhu, Manager at Grand International Buffet. “With COVID stuff, that usually brings our business down to about 40 percent. Today it’s 50 or 60 percent of what we normally do. At least we’re still going.”

Even with those COVID-19 safety precautions, the buffet had one of its most successful days of 2020 on Christmas. Other restaurants open across the valley include Dragon Treasure, a Chinese restaurant, and Namaste Nepal Restaurant, which serves Indian and Tibetan cuisine.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.