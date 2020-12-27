Advertisement

Delta County Human Services building floods

Delta County Human Services building floods
Delta County Human Services building floods(DCHS)
By Yzabelah Roberts
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 10:43 PM MST
DELTA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) -

Delta County is reporting that their new human services building has sustained what they’re calling substantial flooding.

It happened around 2 PM on Thursday, after failure of a fire suppression line.

The areas that sustained the most damage were the county attorney and probation offices.

With recovery of the building already started, they do expect a possible disruption in services and plan on being open on a limited basis starting Monday.

