Delta County Human Services building floods
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 10:43 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DELTA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) -
Delta County is reporting that their new human services building has sustained what they’re calling substantial flooding.
It happened around 2 PM on Thursday, after failure of a fire suppression line.
The areas that sustained the most damage were the county attorney and probation offices.
With recovery of the building already started, they do expect a possible disruption in services and plan on being open on a limited basis starting Monday.
