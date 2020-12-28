Delta PD searching for suspect who hit pedestrian then fled scene

DELTA, Colo. (KKCO) - The Delta Police Department is searching for the suspect who hit a pedestrian with their vehicle and fled the scene on Sunday, Dec. 27.

The Delta PD says that at approximately 6 p.m. officers responded to the 200 block of East 3rd Street for a report of a female who had been struck by a vehicle.

Upon arrival, the female was found unconscious on the road and was transported to Delta County Memorial Hospital. The female was then flown to Denver for further medical treatment.

The Delta PD says that the vehicle fled the scene, and they are asking for the public’s help in identifying the individual responsible for this incident.

Police investigation thus far has revealed a possible suspect vehicle that was parked a couple of blocks away from the accident scene on E 4th Street. The vehicle was described as a white in color sedan, possibly a Pontiac Grand Am or a sedan similar in shape and size. The vehicle would likely have front-end damage, as well as damage to one of the four-wheel wells.

Anyone wishing to provide information may contact Detective Sergeant Jarrod Lang at the Delta Police Department (970) 874-7676, Delta County Dispatch Center (970) 874-2015. Citizens wishing to provide information and remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers (970) 874-8810.

