Advertisement

Application for the Mesa County Search and Rescue Ground Team

Western Colorado Contractors Association held a golf fundraiser for Mesa County Search and...
Western Colorado Contractors Association held a golf fundraiser for Mesa County Search and Rescue and they raised over $1,000 for the team of volunteers. (Photo taken in July 2020)(Yzabelah Roberts)
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 4:55 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - If the idea of being involved in those kinds of search and rescues that are being conducted in the high county interest you, Mesa County Search and Rescue might be a good fit for you.

They announced on Facebook that they are accepting applications for volunteers. But, if you want to apply, do it quickly, as Thursday is the deadline.

To apply to the Mesa County Search and Rescue Ground Team, click here.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities name 11-year-old as suspect in shooting death of Montrose County woman
A flooding occurred at Pathways Village off of 29 Road in Grand Junction around 4 P.M. on Sunday.
Pathways Village flood
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
Delta PD searching for suspect who hit pedestrian then fled scene
Heavy law enforcement presence in 12th and Bookcliff area

Latest News

Eastbound I-70 closed near Grand Mesa exit
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
U.K. strain of COVID-19 found in Colorado, first case confirmed in U.S.
f
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office seeking public’s help to identify those responsible for shooting into occupied homes
Heavy law enforcement presence in 12th and Bookcliff area