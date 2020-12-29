City of Grand Junction snow plans

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Up to one and a half inches of snow covered the valley on Monday, “we’ve been kind of monitoring it, it’s one of these snows that’s going to kind of hang around here through tomorrow,” says Darren Starr Manager or streets and waste, City of Grand Junction.

The City of Grand Junction was well-prepared with crews working through the day and night to keep the roads safe.

A total of nine trucks have been out, but they can’t reach every road, “you know, the public needs to remember too, we’re not going to come into neighborhoods. Our goal is, you drive on one untreated street to get to a treated street…we hope it doesn’t rain and then freeze back and make it really icy underneath the new snow that comes un cause it’s really unpredictable at that point,” says Starr.

Some safe driving tips are: giving yourself plenty of time to get to where you’re going, leave a good amount of distance between yourself and the car in front of you and only drive if you have to.

