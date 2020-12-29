Advertisement

Eastbound I-70 closed near Grand Mesa exit

By Calvin Corey
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 4:42 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - CDOT has confirmed that eastbound I-70 is closed between Exit 47 - James M Robb Colorado River State Park and Exit 49 - CO 65 Grand Mesa due to a crash.

We have heard reports that the crash involved a Colorado State Patrol Trooper, however, this has not been confirmed.

There is no estimated time for reopening. The interstate east of Palisade is icy in spots. Please use caution while driving, and stay home if you can.

Check back for updates.

