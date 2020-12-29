Mesa County Public Health discusses new COVID-19 strain

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

A new strain of the COVID-19 virus is now being tested for in Los Angeles, California but what does it mean in Mesa County?

Executive Director of Mesa County Public Health, Jeff Kuhr, says he’s been keeping up with the CDC and so far, the strain does not appear to be more deadly, but it does appear to be more contagious.

The main thing he looks for is the impact it has on vaccinations and right now, the effectiveness does not seem to have changed much.

“They said even if the efficacy went from 95 to 85 percent, it’s still a very good efficacy and if necessary, changes could be made, but you know, if you’ve got multiple strains floating around out there I don’t think the first thing you want to do is start messing with the vaccine,” says Kuhr.

The demand for testing has seen a significant drop lately, but MCPH says they do not plan on cutting down at their testing site.

Something else the health department has enjoyed seeing is the drop in the number of positive cases and hospitalizations.

The number one source of transmission continues to be through family members.

