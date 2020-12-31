Arizona woman accused of beating COVID-positive children for not wearing masks

WICKENBURG, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An Arizona woman allegedly beat her three children because they refused to wear face masks after testing positive for COVID-19.

According to AZ Family, Wickenburg’s Sarah Michelle Boone is facing charges of child abuse, disorderly conduct, assault and resisting arrest. She was being held on a $5,000 bond.

Authorities said Boone, 32, hit one child in the face, kicked another and picked up another by their neck, all because they were maskless.

Boone allegedly ran when police showed up at her home. She is accused of fighting when officers attempted to arrest her and officers said they had to use a stun gun on her.

Boone may have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time, police said.

