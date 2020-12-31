Advertisement

Dick Thornburgh, ex-governor and US attorney general, dies

FILE - In this March 28, 2014 file photo, former Pennsylvania Gov. Dick Thornburgh recounts the...
FILE - In this March 28, 2014 file photo, former Pennsylvania Gov. Dick Thornburgh recounts the Three Mile Island Nuclear Crisis during a two-day event marking the 35th anniversary of the partial core meltdown at the Three Mile Island nuclear power plant in Middletown, Pa. Thornburgh died Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 at a retirement community facility outside Pittsburgh, his son David said.(Mark Pynes | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 12:45 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Dick Thornburgh, who as Pennsylvania governor won plaudits for his cool handling of the 1979 Three Mile Island crisis and as U.S. attorney general restored credibility to a Justice Department hurt by the Iran-Contra scandal, has died. He was 88.

Thornburgh died Thursday morning at a retirement community facility outside Pittsburgh, his son David said. The cause is not yet known. He suffered a mild stroke in June 2014.

Thornburgh built his reputation as a crime-busting federal prosecutor in Pittsburgh and as a moderate Republican governor. As the nation’s top law enforcement official, he prosecuted the savings and loan scandal. He also shepherded the Americans with Disabilities Act; one of his sons had been severely brain damaged in an auto accident.

After leaving public office, Thornburgh became a go-to troubleshooter who helped CBS investigate its news practices, dissected illegalities at telecommunications company WorldCom and tried to improve the United Nations’ efficiency.

“I’ve always had an opportunity to right a vessel that was somewhat listing and taking on water,” he told The Associated Press in 1999. “I wouldn’t object to being characterized as a ‘Mr. Fix It.’ I’ve liked the day-in, day-out challenges of governance.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado State Patrol vehicle hit on I-70, Trooper okay
One arrested in 11th and Bookcliff assault incident, two other alleged suspects at large
11-year-old charged with second degree murder in Montrose County
11-year-old charged with second degree murder in Montrose County
A nurse who KGTV calls Matthew W. started feeling sick on Christmas Eve, six days after his...
Report: Nurse tests positive for COVID-19 after getting vaccine
f
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office seeking public’s help to identify those responsible for shooting into occupied homes

Latest News

The world prepares to say goodbye to 2020
NYE: Social distanced send off to 2020
Hospitals in Indiana are currently vaccinating healthcare workers while commercial pharmacies...
Race to vaccinate millions in US off to slow, messy start
According to AZ Family, Wickenburg’s Sarah Michelle Boone is facing charges of child abuse,...
Arizona woman accused of beating COVID-positive children for not wearing masks
Farmers faced challenges throughout 2020 that included the impact of trade disputes; low prices...
Federal checks salvage otherwise dreadful 2020 for US farms