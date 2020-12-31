Advertisement

Petitions available for City Council candidates

Any candidate must receive 50 signatures from registered voters in Grand Junction
Any candidate must receive 50 signatures from registered voters in Grand Junction(KKCO/KJCT)
By Simon Lehrer
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 5:51 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Nomination petitions for city council candidates are now available.

The petitions can be found online at gjcity.org, and can also be picked up in person at City Hall. Petitions are due by Monday, January 25th, and can start being circulated next Tuesday, January 5th.

“In order to run as a candidate, individuals must have lived in the district that they are seeking election for at least one year, and they must be 18 years of age,” explains Wanda Winkelmann, city clerk for the City of Grand Junction. “When they turn in a nomination petition, that petition must contain 50 signatures of registered voters within the city of Grand Junction.”

The city council election will be held on Tuesday, April 6th. Four seats are open for election –– one each in District A, District D, and District E, along with one at-large seat.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One arrested in 11th and Bookcliff assault incident, two other alleged suspects at large
Colorado State Patrol vehicle hit on I-70, Trooper okay
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
U.K. strain of COVID-19 found in Colorado, first case confirmed in U.S.
Authorities name 11-year-old as suspect in shooting death of Montrose County woman
Mesa County Public Health discusses new COVID-19 strain
Mesa County Public Health discusses new COVID-19 strain

Latest News

The nursing homes will only use Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine during Phase 1
Mesa County nursing homes begin COVID-19 vaccine distribution
One arrested in 11th and Bookcliff assault incident, two other alleged suspects at large
Colorado State Patrol vehicle hit on I-70, Trooper okay
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado