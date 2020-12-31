Petitions available for City Council candidates

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Nomination petitions for city council candidates are now available.

The petitions can be found online at gjcity.org, and can also be picked up in person at City Hall. Petitions are due by Monday, January 25th, and can start being circulated next Tuesday, January 5th.

“In order to run as a candidate, individuals must have lived in the district that they are seeking election for at least one year, and they must be 18 years of age,” explains Wanda Winkelmann, city clerk for the City of Grand Junction. “When they turn in a nomination petition, that petition must contain 50 signatures of registered voters within the city of Grand Junction.”

The city council election will be held on Tuesday, April 6th. Four seats are open for election –– one each in District A, District D, and District E, along with one at-large seat.

