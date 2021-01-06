Mesa County Clerk and Recorder tweets voting machines could be manipulated

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. - A Colorado county clerk posted claims of voter fraud without providing evidence and despite assurances from election officials nationwide that the November election was safe and secure.

The Daily Sentinel reported that Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters tweeted on Sunday that ballots could be counted more than once and that software used in voting machines could be manipulated.

The tweet was done as a response to Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, who denounced his fellow party members in the Senate who plan attempts to challenge the Electoral College certification on Wednesday.

In response to Peters’ comments, the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office said, “We are confident in Colorado’s electoral process, and proud that Colorado is considered one of the safest states in which to cast a ballot and the nation’s gold standard in elections. It’s deeply concerning that a Colorado county clerk would spread unfounded conspiracy theories that undermine election integrity.”

