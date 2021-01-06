Authorities still in search for suspect, Palisade Rim Trail opens back up to the public

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

UPDATE: The Palisade Rim Trail is back open after an extensive search for the suspect.

The Palisade Rim Trail is temporarily closed to the public as authorities continue to search for a suspect who allegedly tried to rob and assault a woman on the trail Wednesday morning.

According to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the report of an assault and attempted robbery about a half a mile into the Palisade Rim Trail. A woman reported an unknown individual struck her with a rock and attempted to take her keys while hiking on the trail.

She was able to get away and call for help. The sheriff’s office reports the woman sustained minor injuries.

Deputies in the area immediately began searching for the suspect, and other agencies are now assisting with the search, including Mesa County Search and Rescue, Grand Junction Police Department K-9 Unit, Palisade Police Department, Grand Junction Regional Communication Center’s Incident Dispatch Team, Colorado Bureau of Investigation, and the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control.

The suspect is described as an adult male, approximately 5′6-5′7, wearing a dark multi-colored jacket and a black face covering. If seen, please call 911. Residents of the Rapid Creek Road area are asked to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

