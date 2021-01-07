Grand Junction ‘Stop the Steal March’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

“Well, we’re just concerned about the election process,” says marcher and Mesa County resident Michael MacFarland.

14 days before Joe Biden is set to be inaugurated as the next president of the United States, Mesa County Trump supporters gathered for the ‘Stop the Steal March’ on Main Street in Grand Junction.

“Although I am a Trump supporter, I’m more concerned really about the process and the integrity of it, and we’ve just watched all the discrepancies and the different things that have gone on and I just feel like we need to see the process fixed,” says MacFarland.

Approximately 250 people gathered with signs stating ‘stand for the constitution’ and ‘save our republic.’

“I’m just hoping today that what happens in Washington is that they give it a chance to go back and really truly review the process and see who the actual winner was, but the reality is that we want to see whatever the American people voted for and whatever was worked out through all the different potential discrepancies,” explained MacFarland.

Not everyone agrees with the demonstrations that went on across the nation though.

“It’s over with and now everyone’s got to accept the results and move on… you know, it’s really embarrassing as an American that we’re having this go on in our country… for the most part, we are the most democratic country in the world,” stated vice chair of the Mesa County Democrats, Scott Beilfuss.

He believes what will help now is finding common ground.

“I hope some people can come to the table and break bread and come to some common ground because you know what, that’s what the Americans want,” says Beilfuss.

