Suspect arrested after high-speed chase on I-70

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -At 8:05 Thursday morning, an individual was pulled over by a Colorado State Trooper near mile marker 26 on eastbound I-70. The driver then drove off and a high-speed chase ensued.

The driver was wanted on outstanding charges and considered armed and dangerous.

The troopers were able to successfully spike the suspects two left tires. The car eventually came to a stop around mile marker 16 which is a few miles outside of Fruita.

The suspect, whose name has not yet been released, was arrested and taken into custody.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.