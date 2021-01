GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Taffy is around 3.5 years old. She is a spayed female, domestic shorthair.

Taffy is FIV +, which means she will need to be the only cat in the home as it can be contagious to other cats. Taffy is very sweet and loving and really likes being around people. She also can be very talkative when she wants to be.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.