City of Fruita approves development of new RV park

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The City of Fruita has approved a plan to develop a new park in the area for recreational vehicles.

The RV park was originally proposed in 2016, and had been approved by Fruita City Council at the time. Developers shelved the idea until this week, when it was brought in front of the City Council for a second time. The council re-approved the development on Tuesday.

The park will be located off Greenway Drive, near the James M. Robb – Colorado River State Park, and just several minutes from downtown Fruita.

“That particular area in which this will be located is referred to as the innovation or flexibility zone,” explains Henry Hemphill, City Planner for the City of Fruita. “We really think that could be a catalyst into some changes down there along Greenway Drive, a little bit closer to the city’s downtown.”

The park will provide more than 100 spaces for recreational vehicles. This development will be Fruita’s second park exclusively for RVs, along with the nearby Monument RV Resort.

Both locations are within a mile of the Colorado River State Park.

