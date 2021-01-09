Advertisement

Mesa County Public Libraries set to reopen

Mesa County Public Libraries will reopen on January 19th.
Mesa County Public Libraries will reopen on January 19th.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Samantha Johns
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 7:45 PM MST|Updated: 20 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Public Libraries are reopening for in person visits starting January 19th, but programming will be different like most things, due to the pandemic.

No in person programming will be available after reopening and virtual activities like book clubs, popular for kids who have been home due to the pandemic, will continue to be held online.

Programming schedules can be found on MCPL’s website.

Computer use will also change to one hour a day per person and classes will no longer be available, but help will still be offered over the phone.

“We moved a lot of our programming online onto our social media pages on Facebook and YouTube and Instagram. We have story times every week and we have adult programming on occasion,” says Communications Manager Bob Kretschman, MCPL.

Despite reopening, curbside pickup will still be available. 970West Studio will not be taking reservations until further notice.

