One dead after car crash in Colorado National Monument

(Chris Schumann)
By Calvin Corey
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 10:52 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado National Monument (CNM) released that a 30-year-old man was found dead on Monday morning following a motor vehicle crash that likely occurred on the night of Jan. 10.

CNM says they reported to the scene after they were notified by a reporting party who had been on foot that there was wreckage on the east hill of the monument. Upon arrival, CNM established that the 30-year-old was the only occupant of the vehicle. Evidence has suggested that excessive speed was a factor, and there is no evidence that any other vehicles were involved.

The vehicle will be removed from the crash location on Jan. 12. The operation will require a single-lane road closure, and drivers may experience brief delays beginning at 9 a.m.

The Mesa County Coroner’s Office will determine cause and manner of death, as well as release the identity of the deceased once next of kin is notified.

The Grand Junction Fire Department and Mesa County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the incident.

