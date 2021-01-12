Advertisement

New CDOT map aims to help drivers find winter tires

CDOT
CDOT(Yzabelah Roberts)
By Yzabelah Roberts
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 10:45 PM MST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Winter weather in Colorado can make for less-than ideal driving conditions, that’s why the Colorado Department of Transportation is focusing on safe winter driving.

“CDOT wanted to be as encouraging as we could to really promote this because it makes such a big difference in the winter for safety,” says CDOT public information officer Andrew Hogle.

The department announced a new interactive map that leads drivers to tire shops in their area.

“A couple of years ago the legislature updated the traction law for passenger vehicles throughout the state and the emphasis really was on making sure that everyone had winter-appropriate tires so that’s not just have increased depth from 3/16th of an inch, but it’s really having different tires of a different rubber composition that are appropriate for winter,” explained Hogle.

Part of CDOT’s focus—acknowledging the current financial times.

“We understand of course that not everyone can afford to have seasonal tires to switch on and off,” says Hogle.

CDOT has included a lot of shops that offer discounts.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
Semi-truck temporarily shuts down Douglas Pass
Semi-truck temporarily shuts down Douglas Pass
The biography page for President Donald Trump on the U.S. State Department’s website was...
State Dept. website bio for Trump changed to say his term ended Monday
Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6,...
FBI warns of plans for nationwide armed protests next week
The scammer is targeting Montrose residents by impersonating police officers
Phone scam targeting Montrose residents

Latest News

One dead after car crash in Colorado National Monument
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
Officials warned us about it and now they say COVID-19 cases are surging post-holidays.
Post-holiday COVID-19 surge: "This is what we were afraid of."
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado