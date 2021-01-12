Advertisement

Western Slope recognizes Human Trafficking Awareness Day

By Simon Lehrer
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 5:49 PM MST|Updated: 17 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Monday, January 11th is National Human Trafficking Awareness Day.

While the day is recognized every year on January 11th, it is part of a larger awareness month throughout January. The Laboratory to Combat Human Trafficking is holding three training sessions over Zoom this month to spread awareness and education about the issue.

Western Slope Against Trafficking is another more local resource, which aims to help survivors of labor exploitation and trafficking. They also specialize in educating the public on how to avoid potentially dangerous situations.

“One thing that is really hard for people to do, is ask for help,” says Angela Clark, a member of Western Slope Against Trafficking. “There are agencies and stopgaps in our culture that are out there to provide food and shelter, medicine, whatever your needs are.”

Western Slope Against Trafficking was organized nearly a decade ago, and is run by roughly a dozen members in the valley. One bit of advice they always share with the public is that if a situation seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Some local resources for housing and assistance include Hilltop and the Latimer House. Websites to help combat human trafficking include https://thisishumantrafficking.com and the Polaris Project, which can be found at https://polarisproject.org.

