Berna B’s thanks customers for support during pandemic

By Yzabelah Roberts
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 6:34 PM MST|Updated: 17 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

After talking to struggling local restaurant Berna B’s in May, we decided to check back in with them to see where business stands after the orange level took effect.

When we last talked to them, Governor Polis had just allowed indoor dining to open back up in Mesa County after analyzing low COVID-19 numbers.

Just like they told us May, they say their customers are what have kept them going through the rollercoaster of the pandemic.

Other than a decline in catering, they say things are trending in the right direction.

“Just be positive about things, you know, if we love and respect and try to help each other when we can-- make the world a lot better place,” says owner Jim Brown.

Something else they attribute the rise in business to is social media and advertising.

