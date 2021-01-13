Advertisement

D51 records lowest dropout rates since 2000

Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 4:45 PM MST|Updated: 15 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - According to new data, School District 51 recorded its lowest dropout rate since 2000.

The data from the 2019-2020 school year shows that the dropout rate is 1.7%, a full percentage lower than their previous school year. The state average is now at 1.8%.

“Of all the years you would think it would be even harder and it really was but they did a good job of staying in touch with kids and right now we have a credit camp set up so kids can come in and get caught up in next year in cast they weren’t on track,” says Superintendent Diana Sirko.

Data also shows that D51′s graduation rate grew from 79.6% in the class of 2019 to 80.2% for the class of 2020.

