Mesa County commissioners take oath

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

A historic day for two Mesa County commissioners-- surrounded by family and supporters, a swearing in ceremony took place for Cody Davis representing district 1 and Janet Rowland representing district 3.

“It’s a culmination of two years of work, campaigns are hard. It was different this time around with COVID,” says Davis.

Both commissioners are happy they had family by their side through the campaign journey.

“I do everything I do because of my family so to have them up there, standing behind me as Judge Flynn swore me in just means a lot to me,” explained Davis.

Each commissioner, vowing to listen to Mesa County residents.

“Really happy to be serving the people of Mesa County and I want the constituents of Mesa County to know I have an open-door policy, whether you’re a republican, democrat, independent, it doesn’t matter. I serve you now,” says Davis.

“Foster care will certainly be a big issue for me as will mental health care systems in our community and just listening to the citizens and what their needs are and just working with them,” Rowland explained as some issues she would be focusing on.

During Tuesday’s ceremony, Janet Rowland was also unanimously picked to be the 2021 Chairman of the board.

“You know, I ran for county commissioner because of my passion for kids and families,” says Rowland.

