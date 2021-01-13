Advertisement

Mesa County commissioners take oath

Mesa County commissioners take oath
Mesa County commissioners take oath(Yzabelah Roberts)
By Yzabelah Roberts
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 6:38 PM MST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

A historic day for two Mesa County commissioners-- surrounded by family and supporters, a swearing in ceremony took place for Cody Davis representing district 1 and Janet Rowland representing district 3.

“It’s a culmination of two years of work, campaigns are hard. It was different this time around with COVID,” says Davis.

Both commissioners are happy they had family by their side through the campaign journey.

“I do everything I do because of my family so to have them up there, standing behind me as Judge Flynn swore me in just means a lot to me,” explained Davis.

Each commissioner, vowing to listen to Mesa County residents.

“Really happy to be serving the people of Mesa County and I want the constituents of Mesa County to know I have an open-door policy, whether you’re a republican, democrat, independent, it doesn’t matter. I serve you now,” says Davis.

“Foster care will certainly be a big issue for me as will mental health care systems in our community and just listening to the citizens and what their needs are and just working with them,” Rowland explained as some issues she would be focusing on.

During Tuesday’s ceremony, Janet Rowland was also unanimously picked to be the 2021 Chairman of the board.

“You know, I ran for county commissioner because of my passion for kids and families,” says Rowland.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after car crash in Colorado National Monument
Locals gather to protest for Rep. Boebert's resignation
#ResignBoebert trends on Twitter, Boebert responds to critics that call for her resignation
Ronin Waldroup, 3, received stitches in her face after she was bitten by a dog. Her mother said...
GRAPHIC: Girl, 3, bitten by dog wearing service vest in Texas restaurant
U.S. House of Representatives
House urges Pence to help oust Trump; impeachment next
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Latest News

Rep. Boebert says she has been locked out of Twitter until Inauguration Day
Neo
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Neo’
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope