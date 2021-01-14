Advertisement

Employment agency recruits job seekers after the holidays

The holidays provided a surge of many seasonal jobs, but now that the new year has arrived...
The holidays provided a surge of many seasonal jobs, but now that the new year has arrived Express Employment Professionals in Grand Junction and Montrose is making sure job seekers are finding more consistent work.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Samantha Johns
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 3:32 AM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - COVID-19 left many Mesa County residents unemployed and seeking new job opportunities in 2020.

The holidays provided a surge of many seasonal jobs, but now that the new year has arrived Express Employment Professionals in Grand Junction and Montrose is making sure job seekers are finding more consistent work.

The agency is recruiting for positions in manufacturing, insurance billing, and customer service.

”We really at Express Employment try to get from the job seeker what they can do, what they will do, and what they want to do and then we match them up to the jobs and the employers that we have, “says Owner Nina Anderson, Express Employment Professionals.

Those interested can apply online or over the phone. Positions continue to become available and are being filled quickly.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after car crash in Colorado National Monument
Rep. Boebert says she has been locked out of Twitter until Inauguration Day
Locals gather to protest for Rep. Boebert's resignation
#ResignBoebert trends on Twitter, Boebert responds to critics that call for her resignation
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge
Berna B’s thanks customers for support during pandemic
Berna B’s thanks customers for support during pandemic

Latest News

Virtual tours and low interest rates have increased business, but prices are still increasing...
How COVID-19 has impacted inventory market for homes
Girl scouts find new ways to sell cookies during pandemic
Girl scouts find new ways to sell cookies during pandemic
President Donald Trump becomes the only U.S. president to be impeached a second time and like...
Mesa County Democrats and Republicans talk impeachment
Most city and county offices will be closed Monday for MLK Jr. Day