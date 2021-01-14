Mesa County Democrats and Republicans talk impeachment

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

President Donald Trump becomes the only U.S. president to be impeached a second time and like much of the nation, local political leaders also remain divided.

“I do believe that people, when we make mistakes, we are to be held accountable,” says board member of the Mesa County Democrats, Jolynn Phillips.

Philips tells us impeachment may help people come together and support the election results, but not everyone agrees.

“Basically, here’s the problem: the democrats have said oh we’re going to unify, unify, unify and now they’re going to impeach the president yet again on one more lie,” says chairman of the Mesa County Republican Party, Kevin McCarney.

Colorado congresswoman, Lauren Boebert agrees that it could lead to further division.

“In this time, we start impeachments that further divide our country. I call bull crap. When I hear the Democrats demanding unity, sadly, they are only unified in hate,” states Boebert.

“They’re hateful, THEY’RE spiteful. There can be no unity as long as Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schummer and that group is in charge,” says McCarney.

Both sides think the other, is far from the truth.

“Well, our president hasn’t been known to tell the truth in many instances, but some lies are bigger than others,” says Phillips.

“They know they lied about the president, if you want to talk about how they fixed the election, they lied for four years, they lied about the impeachment,” states McCarney.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.