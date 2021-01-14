Most city and county offices will be closed Monday for MLK Jr. Day

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Most City of Grand Junction and Mesa County offices will be closed on Monday, Jan 18. in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

The City says that trash and GJCRI recycling pickup service will be on the regular schedule with no delay. Monday will also be a parking meter holiday, so if you’re planning a trip downtown for business or shopping, you may park at metered spots for free, including the parking garage on Rood Avenue.

A list of county offices that will be closed are:

Administration, Assessor, County Commissioners, County Attorney, Financial Services, Human Resources, IT, Surveyor, Treasurer (544 Rood Ave.)

Clerk & Recorder: Motor Vehicle (all locations), Recording, Elections, Clerk to the Board (200 S. Spruce St.)

District Attorney’s Office and the Justice Center (125 N. Spruce St.)

Department of Human Services (510 29 1/2 Road)

Facilities and Fairgrounds (2785 U.S. Hwy. 50)

Public Health (510 29 1/2 Road)

Public Works, Building, and Planning (971 Coffman Road & 200 S. Spruce St.)

Regional Transportation Planning Office (525 S. 6th St.)

Sheriff’s Office: Records and Civil Divisions (215 Rice St.)

Solid Waste Campus: Composting, Hazardous Waste and Transfer Stations (3071 U.S. Hwy. 50)

Tri-River Area CSU Extension (2775 U.S. Hwy. 50)

Workforce Center (512 29 1/2 Road)

A list of offices that will remain open are:

Coroner’s Office

Criminal Justice Services (all locations)

Grand Valley Transit fixed and paratransit services (525 S. 6th St.)

Landfill (3071 U.S. Hwy. 50)

Sheriff’s Office: jail, patrol, emergency services (215 Rice St.)

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.