No suspect or victim found after shots fired incident at James Trailer Park

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department (GJPD) is still investigating a shots fired incident that occurred just after noon on Wednesday at the James Trailer Park.

Police say that they received a call about a physical altercation that was taking place between two adult males at the James Trailer Park. The reporting party stated that one male had a firearm, fired one round, and left the scene.

Officers arrived on scene but were unable to locate a victim or a suspect. Several witnesses came forward and offices are continuing to conduct interviews and review surveillance footage of the events that unfolded.

The GJPD says the initial investigation indicates that the round was fired into the air and did not hit the victim.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.