Vaccines slowly coming into Mesa County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Positive COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Mesa County, and health experts say it’s likely because of the holidays, especially New Year’s Eve.

A wedding reception with 40 people has also resulted in 12 positive cases. Four deaths were reported on Tuesday as well, all directly from COVID. Mesa County Public Health says the virus is still active in assisted living and care centers. 70% of fatalities are in people aged 70 and over.

Vaccine doses are not coming in as quickly as expected either. About 12,000 people in Mesa County have received the vaccine despite statewide shortages.

“There’s not a lot of vaccines so next week we’re expecting there to be 65,000 doses available,” says Jeff Kuhr, Executive Director of Mesa County Public Health. “So think about what gets used on the front range in the Denver area. This week we ordered 6,000does and only got one thousand and I anticipate it being very similar next week.”

County health officials say to keep checking their website and get signed up to get the vaccine. Kuhr says the Grand Junction Convention Center is setting up for mass vaccinations when enough doses come in.

To see the latest vaccine information from your county, view the map below:

