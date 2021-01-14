Advertisement

Vaccines slowly coming into Mesa County

By Calvin Corey
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 4:48 PM MST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Positive COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Mesa County, and health experts say it’s likely because of the holidays, especially New Year’s Eve.

A wedding reception with 40 people has also resulted in 12 positive cases. Four deaths were reported on Tuesday as well, all directly from COVID. Mesa County Public Health says the virus is still active in assisted living and care centers. 70% of fatalities are in people aged 70 and over.

Vaccine doses are not coming in as quickly as expected either. About 12,000 people in Mesa County have received the vaccine despite statewide shortages.

“There’s not a lot of vaccines so next week we’re expecting there to be 65,000 doses available,” says Jeff Kuhr, Executive Director of Mesa County Public Health. “So think about what gets used on the front range in the Denver area. This week we ordered 6,000does and only got one thousand and I anticipate it being very similar next week.”

County health officials say to keep checking their website and get signed up to get the vaccine. Kuhr says the Grand Junction Convention Center is setting up for mass vaccinations when enough doses come in.

To see the latest vaccine information from your county, view the map below:

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after car crash in Colorado National Monument
Rep. Boebert says she has been locked out of Twitter until Inauguration Day
Locals gather to protest for Rep. Boebert's resignation
#ResignBoebert trends on Twitter, Boebert responds to critics that call for her resignation
No suspect or victim found after shots fired incident at James Trailer Park
Berna B’s thanks customers for support during pandemic
Berna B’s thanks customers for support during pandemic

Latest News

Small businesses can apply for the relief program until February 4th
Relief on the way for Mesa County small businesses
The food bank helped distribute more than 100 million pounds of food in 2020
Food Bank of the Rockies reaches 100 million pound milestone
Mesa County has vaccinated around 12,000 people.
Vaccines slowly rolling into Mesa County
Local COVID-19 vaccine information