Accident closes 6&50 Thursday evening
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 11:36 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Crews are investigating an accident that happened Thursday evening on Highway 6&50 involving a truck carrying two other vehicles on a trailer.
Our crew on scene says the accident took place near 24 3/4 Road, where the pickup tipped over, along with its load: a brand new
There were no injuries in the accident, however, westbound 6&50 was closed for several hours.
Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.