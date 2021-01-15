Advertisement

Accident closes 6&50 Thursday evening

Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 11:36 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Crews are investigating an accident that happened Thursday evening on Highway 6&50 involving a truck carrying two other vehicles on a trailer.

Our crew on scene says the accident took place near 24 3/4 Road, where the pickup tipped over, along with its load: a brand new

There were no injuries in the accident, however, westbound 6&50 was closed for several hours.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No suspect or victim found after shots fired incident at James Trailer Park
Local COVID-19 vaccine information
Virtual tours and low interest rates have increased business, but prices are still increasing...
How COVID-19 has impacted inventory market for homes
Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will...
Ga. congresswoman says she’ll file articles of impeachment against Biden
One dead after car crash in Colorado National Monument

Latest News

Picture taken near Limon, CO
Eastbound I-70 shutdown from Denver to Kansas border due to high winds and dust storms
6&50 accident
Highway 6&50 accident
Gov. Polis activates National Guard to help protect D.C. Inauguration
Wayfinding signs have popped up all over Grand Junction.
City installs wayfinding signs