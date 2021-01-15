Accident closes 6&50 Thursday evening

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Crews are investigating an accident that happened Thursday evening on Highway 6&50 involving a truck carrying two other vehicles on a trailer.

Our crew on scene says the accident took place near 24 3/4 Road, where the pickup tipped over, along with its load: a brand new

There were no injuries in the accident, however, westbound 6&50 was closed for several hours.

