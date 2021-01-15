Advertisement

Broncos Von Miller is under criminal investigation

Miller is being investigated by Parker Police but no details have been released
Von Miller
Von Miller(KKCO/KJCT)
By Paulina Aguilar
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 3:43 PM MST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Denver Broncos linebacker, Von Miller is in some hot water with Parker Police. Miller is being criminally investigated, but haven’t released any details regarding potential charges.

Miller has been out of trouble since 2013, when he was suspended for six games for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. H was also issued an arrest warrant after failing to appear in court for multiple traffic violations.

Miller is in his final season of a six-year, $114 million deal from 2016. But Miller may be on his way out of Denver because the Broncos have to decide by March 9, if they want to pick up Millers option. Miller carries a $22 million cap and if he were to be released, the Broncos would free up $18 million and would cost them just $4.25 million in dead money.

The Broncos released a statement, “We are aware of an investigation involving Von Miller and are in the process of gathering more information.”

Miller missed the 2020 season after he suffered an ankle injury in practice just days before the opener.

Miller has not released a comment.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Orlando waitress saved a young boy from alleged child abuse after she secretly communicated...
A quick-thinking waitress comes to the aid of a boy with bruises at her table
No suspect or victim found after shots fired incident at James Trailer Park
Accident closes 6&50 Thursday evening
Local COVID-19 vaccine information
Picture taken near Limon, CO
I-70 between Denver and Kansas border back open

Latest News

Former Central high football player, Kole Taylor
Former local football player gets first start in SEC Conference
Vanderbilt place kicker Sarah Fuller (32) kicks an extra point during the first quarter of an...
Sarah Fuller’s jersey added to College Football Hall of Fame
KKCO 11 News at 10:00 - SPORTS - 121620
Sports updates from Wednesday December 16th
Ty Wallace
Two bull riders represent the Western Slope at the National Finals Rodeo