GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The entire stretch of eastbound I-70 between Denver and the Kansas border is closed due to low visibility from dust storms.

⚠️HEADS UP! DANGEROUS TRAVEL I-70 EAST OF DENVER INTO KANSAS ⚠️



High winds and areas of blowing dust. Limon just reported a 72 mph wind gust and one half mile visibility in blowing dust. There will be areas where visibility may be near zero! #COwx — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) January 15, 2021

Colorado State Patrol says they are working on a multiple injury crash in the area, and that the road will be closed for an extended amount of time.

I 70 is closed from Denver eastbound to the Kansas border due to Highwinds and low visibility because of dust storms. CSP is currently working on a multiple injury crash in that area. Drivers are asked to avoid the area. Road will remain closed for an extended time. pic.twitter.com/yUv6HYgc4R — Colorado State Patrol (@CSP_News) January 15, 2021

