Food Bank of the Rockies reaches 100 million pound milestone

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Food Bank of the Rockies has released data from a record-breaking year. The food bank distributed more than 100 million pounds of food to people throughout Colorado and Wyoming in 2020, shattering their previous record.

The Food Bank of the Rockies provided 43% more meals in 2020 than the previous year, with the highest demand coming around the holiday season. The food bank’s Western Slope warehouse helped contribute 12.6 million pounds to the total, also a record in the valley.

“We couldn’t do this without the community,” said Sue Ellen Rodwick, Director of the Western Slope Food Bank of the Rockies Distribution Center. “We couldn’t do this without our partners...so many organizations are working their hardest, working harder than ever before.”

Food Bank of the Rockies partners with many local organizations to hold weekly and monthly food drives. Clifton Christian Church helped provide food to nearly 35,000 people this year, with their greatest demand coming in March, when the pandemic first hit, along with November and December around the holidays. Food Bank of the Rockies was able to meet the demand.

“A little over 4000 thousand of those individuals had never received food from Clifton Christian Church food bank, or from our database, which is part of the Food Bank of the Rockies,” says Jackie Feaster, Executive Director for Clifton Christian Church Food and Clothing. “A big percentage of new clients received food here this year.”

The food bank expects heightened demand through at least 2022, with the pandemic continuing to affect families across Colorado and the western slope. 40% of people who received distributions this year from Food Bank of the Rockies were first time clients.

