Advertisement

Fruita Community Center reopens pool

After 10 months of being closed due to COVID-19 Fruita Community Center has reopened their hot...
After 10 months of being closed due to COVID-19 Fruita Community Center has reopened their hot tub with new restrictions.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Samantha Johns
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 1:09 AM MST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - After 10 months of being closed due to COVID-19 Fruita Community Center has reopened their hot tub with new restrictions.

The initial closures were due to concerns for not enough social distancing. The center has now created online time slots using sign up genius to prevent overcrowding.

Each time slot is for 25 minutes and slots are also being reserved for the lap lane at this time.

”Having the hot tub opened has been pretty much the last thing that was closed that we’ve opened back up. So we’re doing everything that we can to get everything open and make it easy for everyone to come in. There are still a little bit of restrictions we’re still requiring masks when you’re moving about the facility, but you can take off your masks while you’re in the hot tub,” says Facility Manager, Nicole Goertz.

Hot tub use will be limited to two people at a time and each person will have access to one session per day.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No suspect or victim found after shots fired incident at James Trailer Park
Local COVID-19 vaccine information
Virtual tours and low interest rates have increased business, but prices are still increasing...
How COVID-19 has impacted inventory market for homes
Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will...
Ga. congresswoman says she’ll file articles of impeachment against Biden
One dead after car crash in Colorado National Monument

Latest News

Accident closes 6&50 Thursday evening
Picture taken near Limon, CO
Eastbound I-70 shutdown from Denver to Kansas border due to high winds and dust storms
6&50 accident
Highway 6&50 accident
Gov. Polis activates National Guard to help protect D.C. Inauguration
Wayfinding signs have popped up all over Grand Junction.
City installs wayfinding signs