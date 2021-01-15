Gov. Polis activates National Guard to help protect D.C. Inauguration

DENVER, (KKCO) - Governor Polis announced Thursday evening that he will join along 40 other states in activating the National Guard to help secure the Inauguration for President-elect Joe Biden which will be held on Jan. 20.

In Executive Order D 2021 015, Polis states, “I, Jared Polis, Governor of the State of Colorado, hereby issue this Executive Order activating those members of the Colorado National Guard deemed necessary by the Adjutant General of Colorado to assist with the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C.”

Polis’ current plan is to send at least 200 of the 5,600 members of Colorado’s National Guard. This is to ensure that there will be ample help in Colorado to protect areas within the state. The FBI has warned that armed protests are a possibility at all 50 state capitals on Biden’s Inauguration Day.

