Relief on the way for Mesa County small businesses

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Starting Thursday, local small business owners can now apply for the Mesa County Small Business Relief Program. Applications will be accepted until Thursday, February 4th.

Only certain small businesses are eligible to apply. The business must have yearly earnings under $2.5 million, and must have lost a minimum of 20 percent revenue due to COVID-19. Eligible businesses include restaurants, bars, caterers, movie theaters, and recreational sports centers.

“We’re hopeful to get out of it soon, but the pandemic is still here,” said Pete Baier, Mesa County Administrator. “Any little bit hopefully helps them keep employees on, helps them survive longer, and they can move forward as they come out of this.”

The state has $37 million to allocate towards small businesses, which are continuing to struggle from COVID-19 restrictions. Mesa County will work with the local chambers of commerce to determine how much money each small business applicant should receive.

The amount of aid for each business will be determined in the first week of February.

