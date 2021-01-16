Advertisement

Delta County COVID-19 vaccine update

Delta County Health Department provides a COVID-19 vaccine update.
Delta County Health Department provides a COVID-19 vaccine update.
By Samantha Johns
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 9:59 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - COVID-19 cases continue to go up in Delta County, but they aren’t catching up with distributing as many vaccines as expected.

While other regions in Colorado are preparing to start giving out doses to teachers, Delta County isn’t expecting for educators to receive them until March.

With about 25% of the population being over the age of 70 they aren’t ready to start distributing vaccines to younger residents.

Currently the county is at Phase 1A and 1B distributing to first responders and residents over 70.

They started a call center this month to help those who aren’t patients at hospitals giving out doses secure appointments.

For those individuals who don’t have a physician at the hospital at River Valley or at the VA then we’re creating a waitlist and we will be sharing that out. But, at least it gives individuals an opportunity to say okay at least I’m on the list and there is an end in sight. So, it’s Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 9 AM to 1 PM,” says Public Information Officer Darnell Place-Wise, Delta County.

In addition to the call center Delta County is offering free COVID-19 testing every Friday and Saturday from 9 am to 4 pm at Confluence Park.

