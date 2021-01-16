Local bike rack startup company expands

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Grand Junction-based startup company, Quik-R-Stuff, has taken one huge step towards getting their product on the market. On Friday, the company received new machines which will allow them to mass produce bicycle racks by the thousands.

The startup will now finally be able to meet their high demand. 6300 people are on the waiting list to pre-order QuikRStuff bike racks, from places all over the world including Abu Dhabi, Australia, and Canada. The new machines will allow QuikRStuff to begin mass distribution of their product.

“These machines will pump out parts 23 hours a day so we can manufacture high-quality bike racks right here in Grand Junction,” says Bryan Wachs, CEO of QuikRStuff. “Unlike a lot of other bike racks, we can make new parts that are backwards compatible to the racks. So as we make improvements you can improve your rack, and not have to throw away your rack as it ages.

In their first year of operation, the startup was only able to make 100 bike racks, despite their large waiting list. QuikRStuff also partners with Colorado Mesa University’s Maverick Innovation Center, giving students the chance for hands on experience working with a startup.

“It’s been the most well rounded educational experience I’ve ever had,” says Veda Gerasimek, a marketing and entrepreneurship student at CMU. “I’ve had my hands in every aspect of a startup. As an entrepreneurship nerd that’s the best thing for me.”

QuikRStuff plans to further expand their company this year, while continuing to hire and manufacture locally. The new machines will operate 23 hours, 7 days a week, which should help produce thousands of new bike racks over the coming months.

The startup has also received a $100,000 investment from the Greater Colorado Venture Fund, as well as a grant from the Colorado Office of Economic Development. Both resources helped pay for the new machines.

