Benge’s Shoe Store reopens for one final weekend

By Simon Lehrer
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 6:35 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Benge’s Shoe Store on Main Street has reopened for just three days, from Saturday until Monday, January 18th. Located at 514 Main Street, Benge’s is the oldest shoe store in Colorado.

The store opened in 1911. They initially closed in December, but decided to reopen their doors for one final weekend. Benge’s will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Monday, when they will close for good.

As part of its final weekend, Benge’s is offering all of their shoes for $30 per pair. They also have smaller items, like insoles, some of which are free.

“We are sorting through 109 years worth of stuff, and that’s a lot of stuff,” says Bruce Benge, owner of Benge’s. “We’ve been blessed to have that long run, and I certainly thank the people of this community for supporting us over the years.”

The business has spanned 110 years and three generations of the Benge family. Monday afternoon will be their final day open on Main Street.

“It’s an incredible downtown staple, a Grand Junction staple,” said Killian Bailey, a Grand Junction resident. “I told them I’m super sorry to see you go, but also thank you so much for being around forever. It’s really tough to find high quality footwear anywhere –– sad to see Benge’s go.”

