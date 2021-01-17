Advertisement

Colorado Winefest Art Contest open for viewing in Palisade

Anyone can vote online at the Colorado Winefest's website
Anyone can vote online at the Colorado Winefest's website(KKCO/KJCT)
By Simon Lehrer
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 6:32 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Winefest Art Contest began this week, with an exhibition featuring mostly wine-themed art. 22 submissions from 21 different artists are on display at the Craig Gallery in Palisade.

Many of the paintings are set in Western Colorado. Three finalists were selected this week by CAVE, the Colorado Association for Viticulture and Enology. CAVE hosts the exhibition every year, which is being featured at the Craig Gallery for the first time.

“As long as there’s no more than 10 people in the gallery at a time, please feel free to come by and look at everything,” says Tammy Craig, the gallery’s owner. “We have some wine and charcuterie as well, if you would like to have some at the end of the show.”

Anyone can vote for the three finalists at www.coloradowinefest.com. Voting ends on Friday, January 29th.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Orlando waitress saved a young boy from alleged child abuse after she secretly communicated...
A quick-thinking waitress comes to the aid of a boy with bruises at her table
Accident closes 6&50 Thursday evening
Picture taken near Limon, CO
I-70 between Denver and Kansas border back open
These new machines will help the startup mass produce bicycle racks
Local bike rack startup company expands
Wayfinding signs have popped up all over Grand Junction.
City installs wayfinding signs

Latest News

Police graphic
SWAT team responds to a barricaded suspect on Springbrook Drive
Benge's Shoe Store has reopened for one final weekend
Benge’s Shoe Store reopens for one final weekend
Delta County Health Department provides a COVID-19 vaccine update.
Delta County COVID-19 vaccine update
These new machines will help the startup mass produce bicycle racks
Local bike rack startup company expands