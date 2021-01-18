Hickenlooper announces initial staff hires

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -U.S. Senator, John Hickenlooper, announced Friday regional offices across Colorado and initial staff hires.

Hickenlooper’s office received over 20,000 calls and emails from residents of Colorado who need help with unemployment benefits, veterans benefits, and other issues. Hickenlooper’s office also received calls asking them to prioritize things like restoring the Voting Rights Act and climate change.

Some of the hires include Kirtan Mehta as the Chief of Staff, Shad Murib as State Director, and Kaaren Hinck as the Senior Advisor.

Hickenlooper’s office said he is building “a talented and diverse team of experienced policy experts, communicators, regional directors and constituent advocates who will deliver for Coloradans by running the nation’s best legislative and statewide outreach operation.”

