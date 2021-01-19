City of Montrose installs new solar-powered lights at Rotary Park

MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) The City of Montrose is in the process of installing new solar-powered outdoor lighting in Rotary Park in an effort to improve park safety for pedestrians and boost energy efficiency within the community.

The city says they have been hard at work in installing the nine new street style lights, and are in the process of adding more.

Each LED light is attached to a buried concrete base and runs entirely off of solar power. LED lighting is an energy-saving alternative to traditional incandescent bulbs and can be up to 10 times more efficient.

The southern end of Rotary Park is a popular walking area for local residents throughout the year according to the city.

“The solar lights will be the new standard for Montrose parks going forward,” said Public Works Assistant Manager Jackie Bubenik.

The city is also using the new LED technology to replace older lighting fixtures that are either no longer working or less energy efficient.

“By using solar lighting we also have more options on how we place lighting along paths,” said Bubenik.

The lights require very low maintenance and have a lifespan of approximately 20 years, saving tens of thousands of dollars in energy costs according to the city.

