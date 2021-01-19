Advertisement

Hiker rescued in Colorado National Monument after falling 30 feet in No Thoroughfare Canyon

(KKCO)
By Calvin Corey
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 4:47 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRUITA, Colo. (KKCO) - A multi-agency team rescued a hiker with serious injuries on Monday after he fell more than 30 feet in No Thoroughfare Canyon.

The Colorado National Monument (CNM) says their rangers were notified at approximately 12:40 p.m. that the hiker had fallen and was seriously injured. Careflight of the Rockies along with a Century Link Helicopter crew and other local agencies responded to the incident, but due to the rugged terrain of where the fall happened, it was not until 5:30 p.m. before the hiker was evacuated.

Officials say that the fall occurred above the second waterfall on the upper trailhead. The hiker was a 41-year-old man, and CNM says that he was hiking with just one other person.

The companion of the man was not able to immediately get a call off to first responders until after a 20-minute hike out, as service is virtually nonexistent in the narrow and rugged canyon.

CNM says that while sunny days have melted off some of the snow from the last storm, many of the trails in the Colorado National Monument are in shaded canyons with ice and snow on them. As was true in this situation, monument staff recommend hiking with a companion if possible. If you choose to hike alone, be sure someone knows your planned hike and you have an agreed-on plan to check-in when you return. Cell phone service throughout the park and especially in the canyons is unreliable.

